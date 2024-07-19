Historic Vote Means You’ll Have To Say Goodbye To ‘Racist’ Plants

Hundreds of plants are officially getting a name change because they’re “racist,” scientists voted in July.

Scientists voted for the first time in history to change the scientific name of certain organisms because they are offensive, according to Nature. Botanists specifically focused on changing the species names of more than 200 plants, fungi and algae containing the word “caffra,” which is apparently a racial slur used across southern Africa.

The vote took place at the International Botanical Congress in Madrid on Thursday. Examples of the chance include shifting the coast coral tree from Erythrina caffra to Erythrina affra.

“We throughout had faith in the process and the majority global support of our colleagues, even though the outcome of the vote was always going to be close,” Nelson Mandela University plant taxonomist Gideon Smith, who proposed the change, said of the situation.

Some 351 people voted in favor of the change against 205 who opposed, making it a relatively tense decision. (RELATED: Graham Hancock Reveals Huge Update On Mysterious Ancient Archaeological Site)

The only limitation is that it doesn’t actually apply to any old names, just the future naming process … and only after 2026. But, to be fair, most scientists and academics are absolutely terrible at listening to anyone else’s feelings or thoughts or data other than their own, so seeing so many willing to budge in this instance is pretty inspiring. Maybe there is hope.