The Caitlin Clark Effect Has Produced A Whopping 14 Million-Viewer TV Broadcasts For The WNBA This Season

Truly incredible.

The Caitlin Clark Effect continues to do big things for the WNBA in terms of increasing its popularity, and I know that first hand — I can’t believe the amount of WNBA pieces that I’ve written since Clark has gotten into the league.

Well, here we go again, ladies and gentlemen, as Sports Media Watch is reporting that Wednesday’s game on ESPN between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings brought in 1.7 million television viewers.

In that contest, Clark ended up breaking the WNBA single-game record for assists with 19 total. On top of that, she also scored 24 points. Despite her excellent performance, however, Indiana lost the game, 101-93. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Single-Game Record For Assists, Guaranteeing That She’ll Win Rookie Of The Year)

Also in that game, Clark became the first player in the history of the league to have a stat line that featured 21+ points and 16+ assists in a contest.

But all of that isn’t the only history that Clark made.

In 14 games in the 2024 season, the Fever (11-15) have brought in at least one million viewers, which is absolutely amazing when you consider that the WNBA didn’t have a million-viewer telecast since 2008 prior to Clark getting into the league.

Prior to this season, the WNBA hadn’t had one million TV viewers for a game since 2008. This year, they’ve had 16 of them. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have played in 14 of them. MORE: https://t.co/i3zQgOCE2s — OutKick (@Outkick) July 19, 2024

This data is the perfect representation of The Caitlin Clark Effect.