WaPo Backtracks After Giving Family Of American-Israeli Hostage A Tsk-Tsk Over Gaza Death Toll

The Washington Post backtracked Friday on their own tweet that criticized the parents of Omer Neutra, an American hostage, for not mentioning the death toll in Gaza.

The Washington Post’s original tweet observed that when the parents of their son, who was taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, spoke at the Republican National Convention, they did not mention the death toll in Gaza Strip. “When his parents speak publicly, they don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, according to local officials,” The Washington Post tweeted, according to a screenshot provided by The Jewish Chronicle. (RELATED: Corporate Media Cares More About Dead Terrorists Than Freed Hostages)

As of the time of publishing, The Washington Post’s article linked to in the tweet has a similar sentence. “When the Neutras speak publicly, they don’t talk about the ferocity of Israel’s counterattack, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians and left nearly 90,000 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry,” the article read, adding that experts were warning about a possible looming famine in the Gaza Strip.

“We’ve deleted a previous tweet for this story that mischaracterized the efforts of Neutra’s parents,” the Post tweeted Friday.

“Oooooh man. The Washington Post deleted this tweet, but how the hell did it get published in the first place,” Daniel Sugarman, the Director of Public Affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, tweeted.

The Gaza Health Ministry is run by Hamas, a terrorist organization, and their numbers do not reflect how many militants were killed versus civilians. Israel estimated that they have eliminated over 14,000 militants during the course of their military operation in Gaza, The New York Times reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry conceded back in April that their reports included “incomplete data” for over 10,000 people they listed as dead, according to a Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) brief. At least 15,000 of the deceased listed by the Gaza Health Ministry came from what the ministry referred to as “reliable media sources” but as FDD observed there is no “independent media” in Gaza and the ministry has not ” identified the sources in question.”

Orna Neutra, the mother of Omer, told The Washington Post that conditions in Gaza were “horrible” but said that this was the fault of Hamas. Ronen, Orna’s husband, reportedly concurred by noting that Hamas was “not only holding hostage our son, they’re also holding hostage the people of Gaza.”