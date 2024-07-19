‘I Felt I Heard That Change’: Undecided Voters Reveal How They Grade Trump’s RNC Speech

A group of voters in Wisconsin, most of them undecided, revealed to CNN early Friday how they graded 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention (RNC) speech.

Less than one week after being shot in the ear, Trump took the stage at the RNC late Thursday and delivered a rewritten GOP nomination acceptance speech post-assassination attempt. Just after midnight, CNN’s Gary Tuchman asked 13 voters — 11 of which were undecided — to assign a letter grade to Trump’s address. Two voters ranked it with an A, five with a B, four with a C and two with a D.

“The thing I was looking for was a change. And I felt I heard that change in his voice,” one mother, who gave the speech an A, said. “I was looking for his discussion on getting unity together in the country as well as the border control and inflation.”

Her daughter, who assigned Trump a C, called the speech “the same old thing.”

One man who gave Trump’s speech a B explained he was looking at the Republican nominee’s “tone of voice.” He added that he was seeking encouragement and an effort to bring “unity” to all Americans, including those unaffiliated with the Republican Party. His wife, who gave the remarks a C, said the “beginning was really good” and added that she “heard ‘we’ a lot, and not so much about himself.”

Another married couple expressed concerns about Trump’s “rhetoric,” “mistruths” and “grievances.” The wife, who gave the speech a C worried about “the guardrails of democracy.” The husband, who gave Trump a D, said the speech “started out great” before it “contradicted itself.” (RELATED: MSNBC Is Apparently Trying To Trick Its Viewers Into Thinking They’re At The RNC)

“I gave it a B. I thought it was not negative on women, which I was sort of expecting,” one woman said. “I thought his tone was pleasant, and something that, as a leader that maybe I would be proud to have him as a leader — with his more relaxed tone.”

Trump’s speech was the longest party nomination acceptance speech since their length started being recorded in 1956, according to the American Presidency Project. It clocked in at 92 minutes. Kevin, who gave Trump a B, said the speech “started off too slow” and “got a lot better” as it progressed.

Four of the eleven undecided voters told CNN they decided to support Trump. When asked if they will watch President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention, several participants responded by saying, “Yes.”

Trump currently leads Biden by 3.3% in Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolitics RCP Average. In 2020, Biden took the battleground state by 0.7% of the vote, according to Politico.