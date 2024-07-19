‘F—k Your Baby!’: Horrifying Video Shows Woman Allegedly Shooting 7-Month-Old Baby In Philadelphia

A video caught a Philadelphia woman shooting a 7-month-old baby Thursday, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a press release.

Authorities released a video of an unidentified woman who allegedly shot a 7-month-old infant in Philadelphia. The footage shows the assailant walking past the mother and child, then turning abruptly to fire at point-blank range, shooting the baby in the leg. As the mother screams for her baby, the alleged assailant retorts, “Fuck your baby, bitch,” before walking away from the scene.

The child’s father reportedly chased after the woman, who allegedly responded by firing at him as well, New York Post reported. A neighbor intervened and took the injured infant to the hospital, where he is now reported to be in stable condition. The parents, who do not reside in the neighborhood, were located by police a few blocks away approximately an hour later. (RELATED: Man Shoots Mother Of His Child In The Face While She Holds Baby, Witness Alleges)

“It appears that the shooter was firing in the direction of mother and father,” said Chief Inspector Small, Fox 29 reported.

The suspect, still at large, is described as a heavy-set black woman with long dreadlocks, last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The attack took place around 5:50 p.m, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the police at 215-686-TIPS.