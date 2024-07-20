DHS Defends Women In Law Enforcement Ahead Of Hearing On Trump Rally’s Security Failures

The Department of Homeland Security defended women in law enforcement prior to a Monday hearing on security lapses at a July 13 rally where former President Donald Trump was nearly killed.

The Secret Service has come under fire after Trump was slightly wounded during the attempted assassination which left former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and two other attendees wounded, with some people questioning whether female agents could have protected Trump. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas posted a statement on X Saturday defending the Secret Service and female agents. (RELATED: ‘I Was Shot’: Trump Releases Statement After Being Evacuated From Stage At Rally)

Statement regarding recent comments questioning the presence of women in law enforcement: https://t.co/NaTdDM0R85 pic.twitter.com/dkCY7Yoalb — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) July 20, 2024

“In the days following the attempted assassination of former President Trump, some people have made public statements questioning the presence of women in law enforcement, including in the United States Secret Service,” the statement signed by Mayorkas and other senior Homeland Security officials, including Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, said. “These assertions are baseless and insulting.”

“Every single day, in communities big and small across our great country, women are serving in federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement, the statement continued. “They are highly trained and skilled professionals, who risk their lives on the front lines for the safety and security of others. They are brave and selfless patriots who deserve our gratitude and respect.”

Chris LaCivita, a top official with the Trump campaign, also called out criticism of female Secret Service agents on Saturday.

“I saw two women — one of them with a gun in her hand and the other with her body around him — that’s pretty fucking badass where I come from,” LaCivita said, according to CNN reporter Kate Sullivan.

Top Trump adviser Chris LaCivita slams the right-wing criticism of the women on Trump’s Secret Service detail and tells me: “I saw two women — one of them with a gun in her hand and the other with her body around him — that’s pretty fucking badass where I come from.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) July 20, 2024

“I know this — a swarm of Secret Service agents put their lives on the line and put their bodies in between President Trump and the bullets, and anybody who’s said anything different about those people on the stage is an idiot,” LaCivita added.

Cheatle is expected to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee at a hearing to probe security lapses that allowed the gunman to fire off multiple shots at the former president during the July 13 rally.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.