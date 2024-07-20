Trump Pledges To ‘Bring Peace To The World’ After ‘Very Good’ Phone Call With Zelenskyy

Former President Donald Trump pledged Friday to “bring peace to the world” after a “very good” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump, who became his party’s official nominee at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this week, revealed on Truth Social he spoke to Zelenskyy on a phone call discussing a peaceful solution for the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today. He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and becoming the Republican nominee for President of the United States,” Trump wrote.

“He condemned the heinous assassination attempt last Saturday and remarked about the American people coming together in the spirit of Unity during these times,” the Republican nominee continued.

“I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity,” Trump wrote.

The call, described positively, lasted 15 to 20 minutes, ABC News reported, citing a source close to the Ukrainian president.

President Zelenskyy wished Trump “strength and absolute safety” in a Friday post to X (formerly Twitter).

I spoke with @realDonaldTrump to congratulate him on the Republican nomination and condemn the shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. I wished him strength and absolute safety in the future. I noted the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support for protecting our… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 19, 2024

President Trump’s first impeachment stemmed from a July 25, 2019 call between the two leaders, with the Democratic House majority voting on two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of justice. The Senate, after a three-week trial, voted to acquit Trump of allegations he held up Ukraine’s military aid to force Zelenskyy to investigate Trump’s political adversaries. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the sole GOP vote to convict the forty-fifth president.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has sent billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, including $60.8 billion in April. Despite this, the war has raged on for more than two years since its Feb. 24, 2022 launch.

The Pentagon admitted it is unaware if millions of dollars' worth of U.S. weapons aid sent to Ukraine have been lost, destroyed or diverted, according to a report released late June.



🇺🇸🇺🇦 Watch Zelensky’s reaction as Biden calls him Putin 😭 pic.twitter.com/TfVoAoryDX — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 11, 2024

Zelenskyy met with Biden on July 11 during the 2024 NATO Summit. That day, Biden introduced the Ukrainian president as “President Putin” as he attempted to prove his mental fitness, including to members of his party pressuring him to drop his re-election bid.