Trump Shooter’s School Issues Statement To Correct Reporting

Bethel Park School District (BPSD), the school district previously attended by 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s shooter, issued a statement Saturday to correct reports of the gunman’s involvements.

The school district confirmed Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Trump in the ear at a July 13 Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally, graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. BPSD addressed several “misconceptions” about Crooks, including claims relating to bullying, threats of violence and rifle team involvement through its statement.

The district stated there are no records relating to Crooks being “relentlessly bullied” in school despite several reports claiming this “may have led” to the attempt on Trump’s life.

“The school district maintains detailed records, including academic performance, attendance, disciplinary history, and health records. According to our records, Mr. Crooks excelled academically, regularly attended school, and had no disciplinary incidents, including those related to bullying or threats,” BPSD stated.

The district also clarified that “a different student,” not Crooks, “threatened violence” against Bethel Park High School in 2019. The incident was “thoroughly investigated and quickly addressed” at the time, and the district made clear “it had no connection whatsoever” to the failed assassin. (RELATED: ‘You Owe President Trump Answers!’: Video Shows GOP Senators Confront Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle)

Crooks was also not an official rifle team member, as his school has no record of him trying out nor does the coach “recall meeting him,” according to the statement. The district, however, acknowledged Crooks could have “attended a practice, took a shot, and never returned,” which would not have been documented.



“Mr. Crooks was known as a quiet, bright young man who generally got along with his teachers and classmates,” BPSD stated.

Since graduating high school, Crooks earned an associate’s degree in engineering science from the Community College of Allegheny County, according to the school district. He also worked as a dietary aide at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“It would be wildly irresponsible for us to speculate on his state of mind in the two years since we last saw Thomas Crooks,” the district stated.

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s White House doctor, revealed Saturday that Trump is “doing well” since being shot. The former president still suffers “intermittent bleeding,” which requires “dressing to be in place” over his wounded ear.