‘An Absolute Miracle’: Trump’s White House Doctor Releases Medical Update After Shooting

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Donald Trump’s White House doctor, released a medical update on the former president Saturday, one week after the former president was nearly assassinated during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet just minutes into his remarks, having turned his head at a critical moment to look at a chart detailing rates of illegal immigration.

Dr. Jackson wrote that Trump is “doing well” since the shooting in a letter addressed to “concerned citizens of the United States” on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well,” Jackson wrote. “As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin.”

Trump still suffers “intermittent bleeding” which requires “dressing to be in place,” according to Jackson. The GOP nominee was seen wearing a white bandage over his ear since his first public appearance Monday at the Republican National Convention (RNC). Supporters of the former president have since been observed wearing similar bandages as accessories in a show of solidarity.

Jackson revealed the bullet “came less than a quarter of an inch” from entering Trump’s head, producing a “2 cm wide wound that extended down the cartilaginous surface of the ear.”

Jacksin said there was “initially significant bleeding” which resulted in “marked swelling” of Trump’s “entire upper ear.”

Trump was initially treated at Butler Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania, according to the letter. Jackson said the local hospital “provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries,” including a CT scan of the former president’s head. (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Dead’: Donald Trump Reflects After ‘Very Surreal’ Brush With Death)

Trump will undergo further medical evaluation, including “a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed.” He will also have a follow-up visit “with his primary care physician as directed by the doctors” who initially evaluated his gunshot wound, Jackson disclosed.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon,” Jackson wrote. “I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed.”

Jackson revealed he is traveling with Trump for a Saturday rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The doctor said he will remain with Trump to “provide any medical assistance he needs” until returning Monday to Washington, D.C. and ultimately to his home in Amarillo, Texas.