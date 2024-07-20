Fire Ravages Iconic First Baptist Dallas Megachurch In Texas

A massive fire engulfed the sanctuary of Texas’s historic First Baptist Dallas church Friday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

A fire severely damaged the historic sanctuary at around 6:30 p.m. as flames quickly engulfed the Victorian-style red brick church built in 1890, according to AP. Firefighters contained the fire within about three hours; no deaths or injuries were reported.

“We think it may have started in the basement and then gone on to the second floor but until we clear it out and do an investigation we won’t know,” Interim Fire Chief Justin Ball told Fox 4 Dallas.

Pastor Robert Jeffress expressed his gratitude that no injuries occurred.

“I was baptized there when I was 6, I was ordained in ministry when I was 21. It holds a lot of memories. We thank God that nobody has been hurt. We had just concluded vacation bible school with over 2,000 kids. They were all gone, so God has protected us through all this,” Jeffress told FOX 4. “I’m grateful that the church is not bricks or mortar or wood; it’s people.”

The pastor also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to request prayers for his church. Jeffress is a major evangelical support of former President Donald Trump, having joined his Evangelical Advisory Board and the White House Faith Initiative in 2016, PJ Media reported. Trump, who survived an attempted assassination Saturday, made a visit to First Baptist on Dec. 20, 2021.

Everyone please lift up our SBC family at First Baptist Dallas right now. Their historic sanctuary is engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire (or any injuries) is still unknown. Pray for Dr. Jeffress, the members, & the safety of the first responders.

pic.twitter.com/5ndeHT0pVY — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) July 20, 2024

Dallas Fire-Rescue responders are battling a chapel fire at the historic First Baptist Dallas church in downtown Dallas Friday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed. At 6:05 p.m., responders were called to the building at 1717 San Jacinto Street and were confronted with “heavy… pic.twitter.com/t5wJwD09Ii — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) July 20, 2024

Jeffress previously responded to the attempted assassination of Trump on the website of “Pathway to Victory,” his radio and TV ministry.

“I think Donald Trump has a purpose. My own feeling is God spared him for the purpose of calling our nation back to its Judeo-Christian foundation. Trump has said that very thing. You know, many years ago, I had a conversation with President Trump—then businessman Trump—and we were talking about the role of God in elections,” Jeffress said in a statement. (RELATED: ‘I Think It’s Providence’: Insiders Describe Trump’s Renewed Determination, Strength In Face Of Assassination Attempt)

First Baptist Dallas, an evangelical megachurch with a congregation of 16,000, primarily conducts its main services in a modern worship center adjacent to the damaged sanctuary, according to AP. Despite the setback, Jeffress confirmed services will proceed as scheduled in the modern facility Sunday.