‘Friday The 13th’ Actor Whitney Rydbeck Dead At 79

Whitney Rydbeck died Monday in Chatsworth, California from prostate cancer complications, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing Tommy McLoughlin, his longtime friend.

The versatile actor known for his comedic talent and physical mime performances died at the age of 79 while in hospice care in California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McLoughlin took to social media to pay tribute to Rydbeck.

“We lost not only a truly funny comedian and actor…but one of the most good hearted human beings I’ve ever known. God Bless You and Rest in Peace..Whitney Rydbeck. Our Loss is Heavens’ Gain,” the director of “Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI” wrote on Instagram.

Born in Los Angeles on March 13, 1945, Rydbeck’s passion for performing arts led him to Pasadena High School, Pasadena City College and, eventually, Cal State Fullerton, where he studied theater, the outlet reported. His early career included performances with the Richmond Shepard Mime Troupe and the L.A. Mime Company, where he refined his skills in physical comedy.

Rydbeck’s career was marked by a wide range of roles across television and film. He portrayed Roy, the last of the paintball victims in the 1986 installment of the “Friday the 13th” series, “Jason Lives.” Beyond the silver screen, Rydbeck was also one of the original crash test dummies in a public service campaign promoting seat belt safety, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dead At 94)

Alongside Tony Reitano — who played Vince — Rydbeck’s character, Larry, humorously demonstrated the dangers of not wearing seat belts. The campaign’s tagline, “You Could Learn a Lot From a Dummy,” turned into a cultural catchphrase in the mid-1980s, according to the outlet.

Throughout his career, Rydbeck appeared on numerous TV shows, including “The Brady Bunch,” “M*A*S*H,” “Cagney & Lacey,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Scrubs,” the outlet reported. In Woody Allen’s “Sleeper” (1973), Rydbeck and McLoughlin performed as silent robots, showcasing their mime skills in a futuristic setting.

Among Rydbeck’s survivors is Claire, his partner of 10 years, according to the outlet.