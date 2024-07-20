‘Unifying The Party’: Michigan GOP Senate Candidate Endorses Trump-Endorsed Opponent At Rally

Michigan Republican senate candidate Sandy Pensler announced that he will suspend his campaign, endorsing Trump-endorsed Rep. Mike Rogers on Saturday during Trump’s Michigan rally.

“My campaign was always about making America better. The best way to do that is to enact President Trump’s policies,” Pensler said during the rally before he endorsed his GOP running mate. “To do that, we need control of the Senate. A divisive, continued primary effort hurts the chances of that, and that’s not okay. So tonight, I am doing the right thing and ceasing my senate candidacy.”(RELATED: ‘An Absolute Miracle’: Trump’s White House Doctor Releases Medical Update After Shooting)

Trump endorsed Rogers in March during the Michigan Senate GOP primary. Rogers was recruited to run by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and was one of three former congressmen aiming for the nomination to replace Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

“President Trump endorsed Mike Rogers,” Pensler said. “Tonight so am I.”

“We are going to fight, fight, fight like hell to save America and elect Donald Trump and Mike Rogers and the rest of the ticket in the Republican party,” Pensler said. The two joined each other on stage following Trump’s speech, engaging in a hug shortly after Pensler announced the endorsement.

Pensler said he was inspired by former President Donald Trump’s emotional tribute to former firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed when Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump on July 13. At the Republican National Committee convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Trump took a moment to honor Comperatore’s helmet and firefighter’s uniform, which had been placed on stage.

“I was so inspired when President Trump kissed the empty uniform of Corey Comperatore,” Pensler said.”I flashed back immediately to a couple days after 9/11 at the local firehouse where I hugged the lone remaining survivor and looked down at 12 empty uniforms. Thank you for honoring them as well.”

“We’re unifying the party, and that was beautiful to watch,” Trump said after Pensler’s announcement.

WATCH:

