‘God Had A Hand In Saving You’: Utah Governor Cox ‘Impressed,’ Offers Endorsement After ‘Courage Literally Under Fire’

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who previously criticized Donald Trump, offered the 2024 Republican presidential nominee his endorsement Sunday after the former president was nearly assassinated.

Trump was grazed in the right ear by a bullet at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Cox, who had yet to endorse the GOP candidate, threw his full support behind Trump in a July 14 letter after the former president showed “courage literally under fire,” Deseret News first reported following the governor’s press conference Friday.

“In that moment, you represented the best of America at one of our very worst times,” Cox wrote. “Bloodied but not bowed. Courage — literally — under fire.”

Thank you President Trump. This is a winning message and one our nation desperately needs right now. Utah stands ready to help you heal the division in our nation. https://t.co/ESKq11gHQl — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 19, 2024

In the letter, Cox told Trump he and his wife watched the shooting in “disbelief.” The Utah governor acknowledged he was “even more impressed” by Trump and Melania Trump’s statements following the assassination attempt, praising both responses for their “strength” and “humility.”

Cox wrote he believes “God had a hand in saving” Trump before revealing he was initially worried “the unthinkable” would happen if Trump was shot dead.

“In these dark times, it would be easy — and justified — to lash out. To return hate with hate and violence with violence,” Cox wrote.

Cox acknowledged he and Trump have “some differences” and that he “gets it” if Trump does not “like” him “much.” Cox had told CNN on July 10 he would not be voting for Trump and instead write in someone else. The Utah governor also said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020, according to Deseret News. Cox nevertheless had a change of heart, writing to Trump, “I will do my best to help and support you” in the 2024 election. (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Dead’: Donald Trump Reflects After ‘Very Surreal’ Brush With Death)



Utah Governor Cox says he will not be voting for Trump this election. He says he will be writing someone in. pic.twitter.com/bLoUwtW5dM — Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2024

“Your life was spared. Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country,” Cox wrote.

Cox wrote that “only” Trump “can be that kind of leader” that America need “today.” At his monthly press conference on Friday, Cox reportedly expressed his intent to vote for Trump, stating his “commitment” is to “help him lower the temperature in this country,” according to Deseret News.