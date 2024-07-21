Obama Declines To Endorse Harris In Lengthy Statement On Biden’s Withdrawal

Former President Barack Obama declined to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday in a lengthy statement on President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race.

Obama praised Biden’s career and time in office as president, and called him “a patriot of the highest order” following the former vice president’s decision to bow out of the 2024 presidential race. (RELATED: Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement)

Shortly after announcing he would not seek the Democratic nomination, Biden endorsed Harris. But rather than endorsing Harris, Obama wrote that he was confident Democratic leadership would “create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges” at the upcoming Democratic National Committee convention in Chicago next month.

“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond,” Obama said.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," Obama continued.

Obama said Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race exemplified his former vice president’s love for the country.

“For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America,” Obama wrote. “It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.”

The statement from the former president came shortly after both former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton announced they would be throwing their support behind Harris.

“We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country. We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the couple said in a joint statement on X.

Biden released his announcement to drop from the 2024 race Sunday afternoon on X, posting a letter in which he expressed his belief that it would be best for the Democratic Party and the country for him to “stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.” The president’s withdrawal comes after weeks of a steady trickle of Democratic lawmakers publicly urging him to step down.

Despite the concerns from his party, Biden and his team had insisted for weeks that he would stay in the race, despite reports indicating that major Democratic donors would pause contributions totaling an estimated $90 million to the largest pro-Biden super PAC if he remained the nominee.

Endorsements for Harris have rolled through from party lawmakers since the announcement, but some have proposed a “mini primary process” to select a nominee ahead of the Democratic convention in August.

