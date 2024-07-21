Conor McGregor Seemingly Signs Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To His New Greenback Records Label

Didn’t see this one coming, but I’m here for it!

Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor has seemingly signed the iconic hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to his brand new Greenback Records label. (RELATED: Athletics Haven’t Landed Any Investors For Vegas Stadium, Oakland Area Groups Rumored To Be On Gag Order: REPORT)

“I didn’t know Conor McGregor had a record label.”

Yeah, neither did I, but in our defense, he didn’t announce the label until just a few days ago.

Greenback Records is here! We are forming a stable of artists that will avail of the best deals in the music industry. Period! I don’t fuck about with business and this business will be no different!

Welcome to Greenback Records! #money #greenbacksonly @GreenbackRecs 🦍💶 pic.twitter.com/XaLGy5L4tt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 19, 2024

Literally the next day is when he then made the announcement that he inked Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to a contract.

The Notorious Thug Era has begun. I welcome the greatest Rap group of all time to @greenbackrecs Bone Thugs-N-Harmony WATCH THE WORLD EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW OF OUR FIRST RELEASE LIVE TONIGHT ON @daznboxing Pre save our first single NOW – link in my bio pic.twitter.com/1dDPuQjVKn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

Talk about a power way to start your record label — announce it and then sign a legendary hip hop group the next day. Kudos to Conor for bringing the heat.

It’s funny though, the first thing I thought of when I saw this news was Bone Thugs’ song “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” being on the video game “True Crime: Streets of LA.” Random, I know, but I can’t help but to be reminded of how glorious of a play that was.

Snoop Dogg in “True Crime: Streets Of LA” 🎮 pic.twitter.com/cD7DQbHULM — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 17, 2024

Conor, let’s cook up some nostalgia — easy profit.