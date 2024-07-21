Editorial

Conor McGregor Seemingly Signs Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To His New Greenback Records Label

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Conor McGregor attends the London photo call for Prime Video's

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video UK)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Didn’t see this one coming, but I’m here for it!

Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor has seemingly signed the iconic hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to his brand new Greenback Records label. (RELATED: Athletics Haven’t Landed Any Investors For Vegas Stadium, Oakland Area Groups Rumored To Be On Gag Order: REPORT)

“I didn’t know Conor McGregor had a record label.”

Yeah, neither did I, but in our defense, he didn’t announce the label until just a few days ago.

Literally the next day is when he then made the announcement that he inked Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to a contract.

Talk about a power way to start your record label — announce it and then sign a legendary hip hop group the next day. Kudos to Conor for bringing the heat.

It’s funny though, the first thing I thought of when I saw this news was Bone Thugs’ song “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” being on the video game “True Crime: Streets of LA.” Random, I know, but I can’t help but to be reminded of how glorious of a play that was.

Conor, let’s cook up some nostalgia — easy profit.