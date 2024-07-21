Donald Trump Responds After Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden after the president announced Sunday he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

Minutes after the announcement, Trump reportedly told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in a phone call that Biden is “the worst president in the history of our country.”

“In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, ‘He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.’ While it’s unclear who the Democratic nominee will be, Trump said he thinks VP Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been,” Collins wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” While it’s unclear who… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 21, 2024



Minutes later, Trump took to Truth Social and claimed Biden “was not fit to run” for president and “is certainly not fit to serve.” (RELATED: ‘How Much Time Do You Have Here?’: CBS Host Presses Biden Campaign Co-Chair On Growing List Of Dem Defectors)

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump wrote.



“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” the GOP nominee continued. “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Trump campaign immediately began fundraising on the news of Biden dropping out of the race.

Can’t believe the way I found out the Joe Biden news was by this email from the official Donald Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/PUsXqckQb8 — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) July 21, 2024

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 Democratic Party nomination.