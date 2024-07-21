Media

‘Got To Take The Keys’: Media Reactions To Biden Stepping Down Include Shock, Tears

Media reactions to Biden stepping down included shock and tears. [Screenshot/Rumble/CBS News]

Julianna Frieman
Media reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement Sunday that he will not continue to run for a second term as president widely ranged between positive and negative, with some liberal pundits expressing shock and were in tears.

CNN’s Van Jones appeared shaken up as he compared Biden’s dropping out of the race to “when you got to take the keys” from “your grandpa.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Responds After Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race)

“You just cry because this is someone that you love, this is somebody that you care about. This is somebody that was there for you. You wouldn’t be here without him,” Jones said.

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Biden campaign co-chair, also cried on CNN as he reflected on Biden’s “very difficult decision.”


CNN’s Wolf Blitzer appeared stunned in a screencap from his broadcast, captured shortly after he posted a photo of himself enjoying a drink at the El Presidente restaurant in Washington, D.C.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow kept her voice measured and appeared to fight back tears as she expressed admiration for Biden’s “sacrifice.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wrote that Biden’s decision and the Democratic Party are giving Americans “a new choice” for president. The host of “Morning Joe,” reportedly Biden’s favorite political show, previously said Biden was staying in the race because his aides have “financial interests” that anger other Democrats.

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings raised questions about Biden’s announcement letter, saying it was “interesting” that there is no public photo of the president signing it. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pushed back, mentioning that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Harris subsequently released a statement of appreciation for Biden’s decision.

The president did not resign and will serve out the remainder of his term.