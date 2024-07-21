‘Got To Take The Keys’: Media Reactions To Biden Stepping Down Include Shock, Tears

Media reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement Sunday that he will not continue to run for a second term as president widely ranged between positive and negative, with some liberal pundits expressing shock and were in tears.

CNN’s Van Jones appeared shaken up as he compared Biden’s dropping out of the race to “when you got to take the keys” from “your grandpa.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Responds After Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race)

“You just cry because this is someone that you love, this is somebody that you care about. This is somebody that was there for you. You wouldn’t be here without him,” Jones said.

Van Jones on Biden: “He did the right thing for this country. He did the right thing for this party.” pic.twitter.com/lVyuRSBFFg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 21, 2024

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Biden campaign co-chair, also cried on CNN as he reflected on Biden’s “very difficult decision.”



CNN’s Wolf Blitzer appeared stunned in a screencap from his broadcast, captured shortly after he posted a photo of himself enjoying a drink at the El Presidente restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Wolf Blitzer is every political staffer today pic.twitter.com/cOl0Zfx1ja — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 21, 2024

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow kept her voice measured and appeared to fight back tears as she expressed admiration for Biden’s “sacrifice.”

Rachel Maddow reacts to President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. “What a man. What a patriot. What an act of selfless devotion to your country.” pic.twitter.com/hhEEoNkTbd — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 21, 2024

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wrote that Biden’s decision and the Democratic Party are giving Americans “a new choice” for president. The host of “Morning Joe,” reportedly Biden’s favorite political show, previously said Biden was staying in the race because his aides have “financial interests” that anger other Democrats.

Joe Biden puts country first and Republicans meltdown. What a tell. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 21, 2024

Americans have been saying for years they didn’t want the 2020 rematch. Democrats now give them a new choice. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 21, 2024

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings raised questions about Biden’s announcement letter, saying it was “interesting” that there is no public photo of the president signing it. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pushed back, mentioning that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

.@ScottJenningsKY: Is it interesting to you that we haven’t seen a picture of Joe Biden today? I mean, this is a huge decision. Also, the letter doesn’t say why he’s stepping down. Why is he stepping down? He’s the *current* president. He’s now apparently unable to continue in… pic.twitter.com/y5k2Yus6Zr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 21, 2024

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Harris subsequently released a statement of appreciation for Biden’s decision.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

The president did not resign and will serve out the remainder of his term.