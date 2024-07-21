Politics

Reactions Pour In After Announcement Of Biden’s Stepping Aside Triggers Massive Political Earthquake

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Attempted Assassination Of Former President Trump

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Julianna Frieman Contributor
President Joe Biden set off a political earthquake Sunday when he announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be his successor after the president revealed he was abandoning his reelection bid. Two hours after receiving Biden’s endorsement, Harris shared in a statement she was “honored” to be backed by Biden and made clear her intent “to earn and win” the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.

Former President Barack Obama called Biden a “patriot of the highest order” in a lengthy statement, saying the president “never backed down from a fight.” Despite this, Obama stopped short of endorsing Harris for the nomination, instead voicing his “confidence” that “leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

First lady Jill Biden simply reposted Biden’s announcement with an emoji of two hearts. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and granddaughter, Naomi Biden, also released their own statements.

Former President Bill Clinton and unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris in a joint statement.


“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons wrote.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Biden a “true patriot” and “truly amazing human being.” Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party is “forever grateful” for Biden’s leadership. Neither endorsed Harris in their initial statements.

“God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on X without endorsing a candidate.


Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Biden campaign co-chair, cried on CNN as he reflected on Biden’s “very difficult decision.”

Minutes after reacting to Biden’s announcement on CNN, Trump took to Truth Social and claimed Biden “was not fit to run” for president and “is certainly not fit to serve.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Responds After Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race)

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump wrote.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the Democratic Party for “trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country,” he said in a statement.


Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson likewise said the Democratic Party “invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden.”

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump released a statement responding to Biden’s announcement, asserting that “Trump will win this election.”

“As Democrats fall apart, President Trump is uniting the American people behind his winning agenda,” the RNC statement said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison issued a statement Sunday saying “[t]he American people will hear from the Democratic Party on next steps and the path forward for the nomination process.”

Biden’s announcement was made 107 days away from Nov. 5, 2024, Election Day.