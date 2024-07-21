Reactions Pour In After Announcement Of Biden’s Stepping Aside Triggers Massive Political Earthquake

President Joe Biden set off a political earthquake Sunday when he announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be his successor after the president revealed he was abandoning his reelection bid. Two hours after receiving Biden’s endorsement, Harris shared in a statement she was “honored” to be backed by Biden and made clear her intent “to earn and win” the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Former President Barack Obama called Biden a “patriot of the highest order” in a lengthy statement, saying the president “never backed down from a fight.” Despite this, Obama stopped short of endorsing Harris for the nomination, instead voicing his “confidence” that “leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

First lady Jill Biden simply reposted Biden’s announcement with an emoji of two hearts. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and granddaughter, Naomi Biden, also released their own statements.

Former President Bill Clinton and unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris in a joint statement.

My statement on today: https://t.co/U0meOCtlfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 21, 2024



“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons wrote.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Biden a “true patriot” and “truly amazing human being.” Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his party is “forever grateful” for Biden’s leadership. Neither endorsed Harris in their initial statements.

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he’s a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

My statement on President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/FyHiIn51Kz — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 21, 2024

“God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on X without endorsing a candidate.

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024



Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Biden campaign co-chair, cried on CNN as he reflected on Biden’s “very difficult decision.”

Minutes after reacting to Biden’s announcement on CNN, Trump took to Truth Social and claimed Biden “was not fit to run” for president and “is certainly not fit to serve.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Responds After Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race)

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump wrote.



Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the Democratic Party for “trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country,” he said in a statement.

For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership abroad. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure. Full statement:… — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 21, 2024



Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson likewise said the Democratic Party “invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden.”

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump released a statement responding to Biden’s announcement, asserting that “Trump will win this election.”

“As Democrats fall apart, President Trump is uniting the American people behind his winning agenda,” the RNC statement said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison issued a statement Sunday saying “[t]he American people will hear from the Democratic Party on next steps and the path forward for the nomination process.”

DNC: “The American people will hear from the Democratic Party on next steps and the path forward for the nomination process.” pic.twitter.com/k5KiqU1BsK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2024

Biden’s announcement was made 107 days away from Nov. 5, 2024, Election Day.