‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Harris Attack Ad An Hour After Biden Quit

Less than two hours after President Joe Biden announced he would not accept the Democratic Party’s nomination, a political action committee aligned with former President Donald Trump launched an ad targeting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden’s announcement came via a Sunday afternoon post on X around 1:45 p.m. ET, with the president endorsing Harris in a follow-up post. Biden said selecting Harris as vice president was “the best decision I’ve made.” An hour after Biden’s big announcement, the MAGA Inc. political action committee released an ad on X tying Harris to the president’s record, and accusing her of “covering up” Biden’s “mental decline.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Have Polling?’: MSNBC Host Asks Top Biden Campaign Official Point-Blank For Proof Biden Has A Chance)

WATCH:

‘She Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit pic.twitter.com/E0Ux78uml9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2024

“Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline,” a narrator says in the ad. “Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead.”

Biden has faced multiple calls to step aside as the Democratic nominee since a poor performance in a June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump. During the debate, Biden froze at times and made several verbal gaffes.

The White House and many Democrats, including Harris, denied that Biden was declining. Harris took aim at Special Counsel Robert Hur over his characterization of Biden as an “elderly man” who had memory issues, CNN reported.

Harris currently trails Trump by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from June 28 to July 18.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.