A Democratic strategist warned Democrats that passing over Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid would be “a surefire way” for former President Donald Trump to win another term as president.

Biden announced Sunday he was ending his reelection bid in a letter released on social media Sunday, following calls from Democrats to withdraw following a disastrous performance against Trump during a June 27 debate on CNN. Cornell Belcher said on MSNBC that Democrats should not disregard the will of voters. (RELATED: ‘Trump Is Going To Win’: Lincoln Project Co-Founder Blasts Biden’s Team, Says They ‘Gaslit America’)

WATCH:

MSNBC Guest Warns Dems It Would Be ‘Absolute Suicide’ To Bypass Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/nqYc0Fyhc5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2024

“I will be really straightforward: If the Democrats want to give the White House back to Donald Trump, let them go into a nomination process, open nomination process and disrespect and step over the first black woman vice president in this country,” Belcher said. “They will be committing absolute suicide. Absolute suicide. That is the surefire way for Donald Trump to become president again.”

Harris currently trails Trump by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of opinion surveys. Trump led Biden by 3.0% in a national head-to-head matchup as of Sunday morning, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 3.7% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and Cornel West are included in surveys.

Biden quickly endorsed Harris after announcing his withdrawal from seeking the Democratic nomination. There were 4,000 delegates pledged to vote for Biden at the Democratic National Committee convention next month, but with his withdrawal from the race the party delegates will have to select a different nominee to face Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance in November.

