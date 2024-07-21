Athletics Haven’t Landed Any Investors For Vegas Stadium, Oakland Area Groups Rumored To Be On Gag Order: REPORT

We’ve got major developments coming out of Oakland and Las Vegas!

Speaking to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority at a July 18 presentation, the Oakland Athletics gave confirmation their proposed $1.5 billion Sin City ballpark doesn’t have financing at this time, according to Vital Vegas. (RELATED: Umpire, Coach Get Into Wild Brawl At North Carolina Little League Game Over Swearing In Front Of Kids)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, despite the move being made official by Major League Baseball, the A’s don’t have a single investor attached to the relocation nor the stadium. And to make things even worse for the franchise, they even hired Galatioto Sports Partners — a firm with a reputation of being high-powered — who didn’t find a single investor for the Vegas move, per Vital Vegas.

With that being said, the organization still plans on pursuing investors to fund some of their relocation; a cut on equity contribution the Fisher Family originally required is also being planned, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Investors who come onboard will receive a minority ownership stake in the A’s. The franchise was waiting for the introduction of the draft development agreement and their stadium designs to be deep in the process before continuing their pursuit, according to the outlet.

So the @Athletics apparently doesn’t have any investors for their new stadium in Las Vegas and have a gag order on potential investors that want to buy the team and keep the Athletics in Oakland. This is straight out of a Mafia film #Athletics #MLB — Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast (@kenny_sports) July 21, 2024

And to make this situation even more spicy, there’s apparently a gag order put on Bay Area groups who want to keep the A’s in Oakland, according to an opinion piece out of the San Francisco Chronicle.

At this point, there’s no telling whether or not the A’s will actually move to Vegas, but, my goodness, the entertainment value (read: drama) building in this whole situation is looking absolutely glorious.