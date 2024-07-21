‘Never Mentally Fit’: Republicans Call For Biden To Resign Now That He’s Dropped Out Of The Race

Republicans began calling for President Joe Biden to resign the presidency after the president ended his reelection bid Sunday.

Biden announced he would not accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in a Sunday afternoon post on X, following it up by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. Republicans responded to Biden’s decision to drop out by demanding he resign the presidency. (RELATED: ‘Trump Is Going To Win’: Lincoln Project Co-Founder Blasts Biden’s Team, Says They ‘Gaslit America’)

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana posted on X. “He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, the party’s nominee for vice-president, had questioned whether Biden should remain in office should he end his reelection bid before Biden’s announcement.

“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?” Vance said in a Sunday morning post. “Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground.”

If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President? Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024

Other Senate Republicans joined in the call for Biden to step down following his announcement that he was ending his bid for a second term.

“Then RESIGN your office,” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri posted in a reply to Biden’s post. “If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President.”

“For 3 1/2 years, the corrupt media and the deep state bureaucracy have lied to the American people,” Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said. “Joe Biden was never mentally fit to be President. I join my colleagues in demanding that President Biden resign immediately.”

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee also called for Biden to step down on X. House Republicans also called for Biden to step down.

If Joe Biden does not have the cognitive ability to seek reelection, he does not have the cognitive ability to serve the remainder of his term. If he doesn’t resign, Kamala should invoke the 25th Amendment. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander – for consistency… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 21, 2024

“If Joe Biden does not have the cognitive ability to seek reelection, he does not have the cognitive ability to serve the remainder of his term,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said in a Sunday evening post. “If he doesn’t resign, Kamala should invoke the 25th Amendment. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” (RELATED: ‘A Lot To Throw Away’: ‘Morning Joe Co-Host Says Dems Will Regret Dumping Biden)

“If Biden can’t run for office, he should resign. Immediately,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado posted.

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, John James of Michigan and Pat Fallon of Texas similarly urged Biden to resign.

