Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Jim Leyland Officially Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Inductees, from left, Jim Leyland, Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer pose for a photograph with their plaques during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 21, 2024 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Class of 2024 has officially been placed!

MLB legends Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Jim Leyland unveiled their plaques Sunday as they were officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as the Class of 2024 in Cooperstown, New York. (RELATED: Athletics Haven’t Landed Any Investors For Vegas Stadium, Oakland Area Groups Rumored To Be On Gag Order: REPORT)

All four icons gave speeches in front of a crowd that was loud and full of energy, and it included their family, friends and loads of fans. Each legend talked about their journeys to the Hall and also issued thank yous to everybody who helped them get there.

The career numbers for each new inductee are:

  • Todd Helton: .316 batting average, 369 home runs, 1406 runs batted in, 2519 hits
  • Adrian Beltre: .286 batting average, 477 home runs, 1707 runs batted in, 3166 hits
  • Joe Mauer: .306 batting average, 143 home runs, 923 runs batted in, 2123 hits
  • Jim Leyland: 1769 wins, .506 winning percentage, one World Series championship

In other words, very much deserved.

Congratulations to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024!