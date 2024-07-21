Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Jim Leyland Officially Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

The Class of 2024 has officially been placed!

MLB legends Todd Helton, Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Jim Leyland unveiled their plaques Sunday as they were officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as the Class of 2024 in Cooperstown, New York. (RELATED: Athletics Haven’t Landed Any Investors For Vegas Stadium, Oakland Area Groups Rumored To Be On Gag Order: REPORT)

All four icons gave speeches in front of a crowd that was loud and full of energy, and it included their family, friends and loads of fans. Each legend talked about their journeys to the Hall and also issued thank yous to everybody who helped them get there.

The career numbers for each new inductee are:

Todd Helton: .316 batting average, 369 home runs, 1406 runs batted in, 2519 hits

.316 batting average, 369 home runs, 1406 runs batted in, 2519 hits Adrian Beltre: .286 batting average, 477 home runs, 1707 runs batted in, 3166 hits

.286 batting average, 477 home runs, 1707 runs batted in, 3166 hits Joe Mauer: .306 batting average, 143 home runs, 923 runs batted in, 2123 hits

.306 batting average, 143 home runs, 923 runs batted in, 2123 hits Jim Leyland: 1769 wins, .506 winning percentage, one World Series championship

In other words, very much deserved.

“Todd Helton is the face of the Colorado Rockies. He’s the greatest player that’s ever played there.”@Cdnmooselips33 on former @Rockies teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Todd Helton. pic.twitter.com/a4RZbfF8kZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 21, 2024

The jabs never stop between these two. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2KChnUgGAX — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 21, 2024

St. Paul native, No. 1 overall pick, @Twins legend, Hall of Famer. Justin Morneau explains what makes Joe Mauer, Joe Mauer. pic.twitter.com/K4VFDY6jUH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 21, 2024

“Everything good about baseball is Jim Leyland.” Andy Van Slyke reflects on his time with his old manager as Leyland is inducted into the @baseballhall. pic.twitter.com/n73LQMmncQ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 21, 2024

Congratulations to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024!