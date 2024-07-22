Video Reportedly Shows Female MMA Fighter Drop Sexual Harasser With One Punch

A woman purported to be 21-year-old MMA champion Alisa Irinina dropped an uninvited guest to her birthday party after he allegedly harassed her.

The footage was captured on CCTV, according to The Sun. It purportedly shows Irisina delivering a devastating right hook that knocked the man to the floor at a club in Stary Oskol, Russia, the outlet reported.

The fighter reportedly said she dated the man previously. He allegedly showed up to the party without an invitation and began to “pester” Irinina despite repeated warnings to stop touching her, she added, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Captures Jim Jones In Airport Brawl With Two Men, Claims Self-Defense)

The woman in the video appears to ask the bouncer to eject the interloper, but he can still be seen close to her. This appears to prompt her to show him why his actions were a bad idea as she throws a punch.

She can be seen calmly walking away after apparently humiliating the man. After being punched, the man can be seen stumbling as he tries to get back up.

“At first, she asked him calmly to leave, and not to touch her, wanting the security guard to help,” a friend of Irinina’s said, according to The Sun. “But the guy didn’t understand the word ‘no’.”

🇷🇺❤️ Russian girl with a mean hook😎….filmed at the entrance of a St Petersburg night club UPDATE: The girl who KO-ed the annoying “abu bandit” is KEMPO MMA champion Alisa Irinina, the central media found out. pic.twitter.com/AFg09Ewfkh — Marconie_Z (@Mikee68788850) July 21, 2024

The fighter’s mother also chimed in, criticizing the other partygoers for not intervening, The Sun reported. “Alisa was able to stand up for herself. It’s a pity that not a single man looked out for my girl,” she reportedly said.

Irinina is an accomplished fighter, having secured the bronze medal in 2020 at the World Amateur Grappling & MMA League Championships in St. Petersburg, The Sun reported.