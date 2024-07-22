AOC Joins Harris Train Days After Bemoaning The VP’s Unpopularity Among Dems

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid Sunday despite publicly denouncing her on Instagram Live days early.

Ocasio-Cortez announced her support of Harris to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election in an X post following President Joe Biden’s statement announcing his withdrawal from the race and support of Harris as his replacement. Ocasio-Cortez had previously warned of Harris’ low support from the Democratic Party and claimed that the party’s donor class and elites did not want Harris to be the presidential nominee.

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024

“If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave, that they will support Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken,” she said in a livestream. “A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested in removing the whole ticket.”

Biden announced Sunday via X his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, bringing into question who his replacement will be as the Democratic nominee with August’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago looming. AOC warned in her livestream what would be “uncorked” if Biden dropped out, referring to the difficulty of finding a viable alternative candidate and dealing with the legal issues surrounding the transferring of donations that have already been made to the Biden-Harris campaign to a new candidate.

Many Democrats have since come out in support of Harris’ election bid, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hilary Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Several notable Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, declined to endorse Harris as of this writing. (RELATED: ‘Never Mentally Fit’: Republicans Call For Biden To Resign Now That He’s Dropped Out Of The Race)

Democrats have until the Democratic National Convention to nominate a candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

