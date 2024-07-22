Braves Prospect Francisco Vicioso Is So Terribly Bad That You Have To Ask, ‘How The Hell Did This Guy Get His Job?’

I don’t even understand … and with the Braves?

Be introduced to pitcher Francisco Vicioso, a prospect for the Atlanta Braves who is horrendously bad and even that’s an understatement.

In just three innings in his professional baseball career, Vicioso has given up an incredible 20 earned runs, and on top of that, he’s had a total of 35 wild pitches. Oh, but it gets even worse. He also has a total of 28 walks on his stat line, with four of them coming from hitting the batter. (RELATED: The Sportsbooks Pulled Down Nick Castellanos Betting Odds Just Prior To Him Hitting Homer Following Biden Dropping Out)

When you examine the way he throws the ball, it’s like he’s tossing a wiffle ball because of the wild movement from his pitches.

Oh, and it’s not just his pitching that’s bad either, he’s also terrible in the field, picking up three errors in all three plays he was a part of.

Just atrocious.

There’s a pitcher named Francisco Vicioso in the Braves system, who has thrown 3 innings of professional baseball. In those THREE innings, he has recorded: 28 walks

35 wild pitches

4 HBPs

20 ER

3 fielding errors in 3 chances From r/baseball, I found this clip of him pitching… pic.twitter.com/LC4IS0wjoV — EJNave (@twitchejnave) July 20, 2024

It’s absolutely amazing to me how bad this guy is, but what makes it even more “wow” is the fact that this is happening in the Atlanta Braves organization — the same Atlanta Braves that has one hell of a reputation when it comes to their farm system.

So honestly, I have to ask you, Bravos … how the hell did this guy end up with a gig?