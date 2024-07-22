Reality TV Star Autumn Crittendon Dies Suddenly At Age 27: REPORT

Autumn Crittendon from “16 & Pregnant” died at her Henrico County, Virginia home, Saturday, at the age of 27.

Her sister posted the news of her death to Facebook, Sunday, but has since deleted the message for unknown reasons, according to TMZ. A source with direct knowledge of what happened to the MTV star, provided further insight into the circumstances leading up to her death. The person close to the matter reported Crittendon’s stepfather found her unresponsive in her bedroom. She was reportedly suffering from various ailments just prior to her death, according to TMZ.

Crittendon lived with her children, mother and her stepfather inside the home. Her stepfather immediately called for help and paramedics rushed to the scene. They performed CPR on the reality television star, but unfortunately their life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, according to TMZ.

The source said Crittendon was ill before she passed away. She had been complaining of heartburn and was discussing seeking assistance from a doctor before she passed away. She was also a diabetic and was suffering from kidney issues and problems with her blood pressure leading up to her death.

Her family is communicating with law enforcement officials from Henrico County PD and the medical examiner to help determine the exact cause and manner of death, as well as the contributing factors that may have played a role in this tragedy, according to TMZ.

Crittendon was in the spotlight during season 5 of “16 & Pregnant,” as she documented her pregnancy journey. The show captured the birth of her eldest son, Drake, who she shared with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin. (RELATED: Famous Disco Singer Evelyn Thomas Dead At 70)

She leaves behind three children.