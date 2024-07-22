Biden Admin Cuts Multi-Billion Dollar Check To Push ‘Community-Driven’ Green Projects All Over America

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is sending billions of dollars across the country to advance climate change-related projects.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Monday that it is sending a combined $4.3 billion to help fund 25 applicants build “community-driven” climate projects across 30 states. The projects include electric vehicle (EV) charging station construction, funds to help local governments expedite green energy siting and programs to enhance heat pump adoption. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers From Biden Admin On Massive Grants For ‘Environmental Justice’ Program)

EPA Chief Insists His Agency Has Not Sent ‘One Dime’ To Hardline Left-Wing Org — But There’s A $50 Million Problemhttps://t.co/BXjlAkuWup — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2024

“President Biden’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants put local governments in the driver’s seat to develop climate solutions that work for their communities,” John Podesta, the senior advisor to the president for International Climate Policy, said of the funding. “These grants will help state and local governments improve the air quality and health of their communities, while accelerating America’s progress toward our climate goals.”

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program was established by the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s massive climate law that passed through Congress without a single GOP vote. The 25 winning applications were selected from a pool of approximately 300 applications in a process “designed to be fair and impartial,” according to the EPA.

Specific projects funded by the money announced Monday include an initiative to ramp up heap pump use in New England and Alaska, industrial decarbonization in Pennsylvania and a multi-state coalition that will look to enhance EV charging infrastructure along the I-95 corridor, according to the EPA.

“President Biden believes in the power of community-driven solutions to fight climate change, protect public health, and grow our economy. Thanks to his leadership, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program will deliver unprecedented resources to states, local governments, and Tribes to fund the solutions that work best in their communities,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said of the funding.“Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way.”

