Video Shows Wild Three Car Crash That Injured 7 Officers After High Speed Chase

Ring video shared by police in Spokane, Washington captured the moment that three vehicles collided after a high-speed chase Friday, KREM2 News reported.

The crash, which injured seven officers, happened when a police car chased a fleeing suspect toward an intersection where the suspect’s car collided with an armored police vehicle, according to KREM2 News.

Ring video shows the suspect speeding toward the intersection before smashing into the armored vehicle, sending it into a 180-degree tailspin. Police in pursuit then slam into the back of the suspect’s car, sending it spinning around in the middle of the street. An officer then exits his vehicle with a police dog and moves toward the suspect’s car.

Interim Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren told KREM2 News that all seven officers and the police dog were injured in the collision, but all had received medical treatment and are expected to recover. (RELATED: Video Shows T-Bone Crash That Killed Pedestrian Crossing Road, Police Say)

🚨#WATCH: As a High speed police chase ended in a major crash when the suspects collided with a armored BearCat injuring numerous officers

⁰ 📌#Spokane | #Washington ⁰⁰Watch wild video footage of law enforcement in a high-speed chase pursuing a suspect believed to be connected… pic.twitter.com/4fT4CLvBPj — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 20, 2024

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said, “Any injury is tragic, but I am grateful it did not result in the loss of life,” according to The Spokesman Review.

Chief Lundgren said the chase started after officers on patrol identified the suspect’s car as recently involved in an alleged drive-by shooting, The Spokesman Review reported.

Officers called for additional backup after the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop, according to the newspaper.

The armored police vehicle was in the area at the time and attempted to cut off the suspect, causing all three vehicles to collide, The Spokesman Review reported.

“The disturbing thing of an incident like this is you have people who are suspected of committing a drive-by shooting, which is an incredibly reckless and dangerous activity,” Lundgren said, underscoring the dangers of policing. “Then when officers go to try to apprehend them, they are involved in a high-speed pursuit that, but for the grace of God, didn’t kill anyone.”