Cubs’ Craig Counsell Gets Incredibly Irritated With ESPN Reporter After He Has ‘Bad Take’

Holy hell, the tension …

Craig Counsell, the manager of the Chicago Cubs, was not happy whatsoever after an ESPN reporter had a “bad take” regarding one of his player’s performances.

Counsell came to the defense of Chicago third baseman Christopher Morel following ESPN’s Jesse Rogers making the comment that he was “swinging for the lake.” Rogers was referencing Morel striking out in a critical at-bat that took place in Sunday’s contest when the Cubs squared off against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chicago won the game, 2-1, in 10 innings.

Despite the victory, however, Rogers was curious about Morel and why he swung the way he did. (RELATED: Braves Prospect Francisco Vicioso Is So Terribly Bad That You Have To Ask, ‘How The Hell Did This Guy Get His Job?’)

“Earlier in the game, some of the at-bats … In the seventh inning with Morel, there is a tying run at second. It looked like he was swinging for the lake there,” questioned Rogers.

Yeah, well, Counsell wasn’t playing any of that.

“Come on Jesse … Come on,” responded Counsell. “That’s your comment? I think that’s a bad take. I think that’s a bad take. He’s swinging for the lake? That’s a bad take.”

WATCH:

Cubs manager Craig Counsell did not like a postgame comment from ESPN’s Jesse Rogers that Christopher Morel was “swinging for the lake.” (h/t: @rig_garci003 ; @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/YPyqdt3pk5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2024

Honestly, I can see both sides here. I don’t blame Jesse Rogers for being blunt, and I don’t blame Craig Counsell for getting defensive over his player. Let’s consider this situation offset.