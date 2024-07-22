CNN’s John King Says There Could Be ‘Risks’ Of Adding Jewish Candidate To Dem Ticket

CNN’s John King said Sunday evening there could be possible “risks” of adding Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to a party ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris after notably stating he is Jewish.

King appeared on the network to discuss President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw his reelection bid and endorse Harris as the party’s nominee. While Harris has yet to officially be placed in the position, endorsements and vice president options for her ticket have begun to pile.

CNN host Anderson Cooper noted how Shapiro is “being discussed as one of Harris’ potential running mates,” asking King what he believed the “pros and cons for putting him on the ticket” would be. (RELATED: Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement)

“Well, he’s certainly under consideration, I know that from key Harris allies. He’s a first term governor. He’s Jewish. There could be some risks in putting him on the ticket, but certainly some of our voters here in Pennsylvania said, ‘Hey, we like Governor Shapiro, give him a look,'” King said.

“Also told though, Anderson, that some other governors, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, are on the list of the Harris team,” King continued. “One Harris ally told me today they hope to get her, within a few days assuming her path to the nomination continues to look good, and it does tonight, but we still have some question marks, they hope to get her a list, they say within several days to a week of four or five names for her to pick from.”

Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race in a letter posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that while his intentions were to run he believes it would be best for the country and his party for him to leave the race and focus on the remainder of his term.

Shapiro officially endorsed Harris Sunday evening in a statement on X saying he will “do everything” he can to help elect the vice president into office. Other notable endorsements for Harris came from party leaders such as former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Former President Barack Obama, however, in a lengthy statement responding to Biden’s withdrawal declined to endorse Harris and instead stated he was confident Democratic leadership would “create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges” at the upcoming Democratic National Committee convention next month.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.