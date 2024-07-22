Airline Still Not Recovering From Global Outage, Cancels Over 800 Flights In One Day, Leaving Thousands Stranded

Delta Airlines continued to suffer Monday from the global cyber outage, canceling over 800 flights and leaving thousands of people stranded in airports.

The major airline canceled 874 flights and delayed 1,598 others as of 5:55 p.m. on Monday, according to FlightAware data. The total amount of canceled flights into, out of, or within the United States on Monday was 1,208, the website shows. Over 7,000 flights with the same parameters were delayed.

The Atlanta-based airline was among those greatly impacted by the CrowdStrike cyber outage that occurred Friday, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Error At CrowdStrike Sends Shockwaves Of Disruption Across The World).

Since Friday, Delta has canceled over 4,000 flights, Reuters reported. Delta Airlines has had the greatest amount of canceled flights Monday, with China Eastern trailing far behind at 113 cancellations, FlightAware data shows.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian reportedly provided an update following their struggles to employees Monday in a video message, according to ABC News.

“It is going to take another couple of days before we are in a position to say that … the worst is clearly behind us,” the CEO reportedly told employees. “Today will be a better day than yesterday, and hopefully Tuesday and Wednesday will be that much better again.”

Delta cancels whopping 700 flights on Monday in wake of outage as other airlines recover https://t.co/yGyvUI2W8u pic.twitter.com/ypjJRreA5Z — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2024

Delta Chief Information Officer Rahul Samant reportedly said in the same video that two programs were challenging to restart on Friday, ABC News reported. One of the programs is used to assign flight attendants and pilots to scheduled flights and the other is used to manage traffic at Delta’s biggest hub, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the outlet reported.

The technology outage greatly impacted several industries and companies, leading to the grounding of flights, and knocking out hospital systems and banks, according to the Associated Press (AP). Crowdstrike, a cyber security firm, said the problem occurred after a flawed update was sent out to computers running on Microsoft Windows. Computers affected showed an error message known as the “blue screen of death,” the AP reported.