Dem Rep Who Tried To Pull Trump’s Secret Service Protection Quizzes Secret Service Director About ‘Bias Training’

A Democratic representative who co-sponsored legislation to strip former President Donald Trump of Secret Service protection questioned the director of the Secret Service about “bias training” during a Monday hearing probing the July 13 assassination attempt on the GOP nominee.

Trump was slightly wounded when a gunman fired at him from a rooftop during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, while former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed and two other attendees at the rally were wounded. Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas asked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle instead if Secret Service agents received bias training. (RELATED: Secret Service Director Can’t Name Who Is ‘Ultimately Responsible’ For Security Plans During Trump Rally Hearing)

“I wanna talk about training and I want to talk about the fact that there’s been a little bit of dancing around as it relates to this being a suspicious person and this being a situation that was perceived to be a threat and it seems as if there’s a different analysis that takes place,” Crockett asked Cheatle. “One of my questions has to do with if you have have any bias training that your officers undergo and the reason that I ask that is because as a civil rights lawyer, I have learned so many times, in having to deal with law enforcement, that there usually is not a perception of a threat when it is a young white male, even if they are carrying a long gun. Yet a lot of times, at least in this country, when it comes to law enforcement, there is a perceived threat just by somebody having a little bit more melanin in their skin.”

Crockett was one of nine Democrats who backed H.R. 8081, which would strip Trump of his Secret Service protection due to his May 30 conviction on 34 counts of falsification of business records.

The shooter reportedly was seen by attendees of the rally, who were pointing to him and warning law enforcement in the minutes before the shooting. The Secret Service reportedly were aware of the would-be assassin nearly an hour before the attack. (RELATED: Top US Secret Service Officials Repeatedly Denied Trump Security’s Requests For Additional Resources: Report)

“So I’m curious to know, because a lot of times, one of the things that we have consistently pushed for on my side of things — and when I say my side is once we are looking at a tragedy in which law enforcement made an error — it is the bias training and whether or not our officers are getting it,” Crockett asked. “So I’m curious to know, in some of the training that you talk about that is part of your budget, has bias training been part of that?”

“Yes, it is,” Cheatle responded.

