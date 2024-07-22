‘Killed By The Woke Mind Virus’: Elon Musk Opens Up About Eldest Son Coming Out As Trans

Billionaire Elon Musk opened up Monday about his biological son coming out as transgender, telling prominent Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson that his son was “killed by the woke mind virus.”

During the discussion hosted by Peterson, the psychologist brought up Musk’s recent move to pull his company’s headquarters, SpaceX, from California after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the new Assembly Bill 1955, which allows schools to refrain from notifying parents of their child’s sexuality or gender identity. Musk explained his decision on the move, leading to Peterson questioning him on why he was willing to make “gender affirming care” an “issue.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Says SpaceX Headquarters Is Moving Out Of California After New LGBT Law)

“It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was before I really had any understanding of what was going on. We had COVID going on,” Musk said. “I was told Xavier might commit suicide.”

“That was a lie right from the outset,” Peterson responded. “No reliable clinician ever believed that. There was never any evidence for that, and also if there’s a higher suicide rate, the reason is because the underlying depression and anxiety, not because of the gender dysphoria. And every goddamn clinician knows that.”

Peterson continued to call out clinicians, stating he couldn’t “imagine anything worse” for a parent.

“It’s incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people promoting this should go to prison,” Musk said.

“So I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs,” Musk continued. “So I lost my son essentially. They call it dead naming for a reason. The reason it’s called dead naming is because your son is dead. So my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Musk had first discussed his son’s transition at 16 years old last year in a biography by Walter Isaacson, explaining how Xavier had first texted Musk’s brother about the transition, asking not to relay the information to the billionaire, according to the book. While Musk first responded to the change in a mostly positive manner, Xavier had cut off his father after he became a communist.

Since the incident, Musk has called out California’s policies around sex-change procedures and medication for minors and blamed his child’s ideology on the progressive Los Angeles school, Crossroads, which Xavier attended at the time.

Following Newsom’s approval of AB 1955 last week, Musk called the action his “last straw” in a statement on X and accused California of passing several laws “attacking both families and companies.”

