Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California claimed Monday that former President Donald Trump was like the criminals Vice President Kamala Harris “put away” during her time as a prosecutor.

Harris was endorsed for the Democratic nomination for president by President Joe Biden Sunday afternoon, shortly after Biden announced the end of his reelection bid in a post on X. Swalwell scoffed at Trump’s boasting that he could beat Harris while being interviewed on “CNN News Central,” saying Harris had been underestimated by “sexual predators and rapists” that she eventually put in prison. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘She’s Heard This Before’: Eric Swalwell Compares Trump To Criminals Kamala Harris ‘Put Away’ pic.twitter.com/od7b1VomAn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“Donald Trump has been going around saying he’s going to easily beat Kamala Harris,” Swalwell told “CNN News Central” co-host John Berman. “Well, she‘s heard this before from other sexual predators and rapists when she was prosecutor Harris, and if he wants to know how this movie ends, he won‘t have to look too far, but he‘s going to have to go to a prison to find out because she put away a lot of bad guys and she‘s ready to make the next case for the country.”

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsification of business records on May 30. A jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in a suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll in May 2023.

Harris served as district attorney in San Francisco and as attorney general of California prior to her election to the U.S. Senate, according to her White House biography.

Chris Murphy of Connecticut expressed eagerness to contrast Harris’s record as a prosecutor against Trump’s legal troubles in an MSNBC appearance. Harris has received criticism for the high number of marijuana convictions secured by her office during her tenure as San Francisco district attorney.

