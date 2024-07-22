Famous Disco Singer Evelyn Thomas Dead At 70

Evelyn Thomas, known for her powerful voice and contributions to disco music, died July 21 at the age of 70.

Ian Levine, her longtime producer and close friend, confirmed her death Sunday.

“It is hard for me to accept that my lifelong protege really has left us,” Levine wrote on Twitter. “Her music will outlive all of us.”

Thomas was credited for helping to define the hi-NRG music scene in the 1980s with her internationally acclaimed single, “High Energy.” Her exact cause of death was not disclosed as of Sunday night.

Evelyn Thomas has died. pic.twitter.com/YFz4hYMOim — Ian Levine (@IanLevine) July 21, 2024

Thomas was born in Chicago on Aug. 22, 1953 and was discovered by Levine in 1975.

The famous singer’s first major hit came with the release of her debut single, “Weak Spot,” which quickly reached the No. 26 spot on the U.K. Singles Chart in 1976.

Levine went on to highlight the star’s incredible achievements and the many special moments they shared together.

He told fans Thomas’ career catapulted with the release of “High Energy” in 1984. The track rose to the top of the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart for an entire week and took the No. 85 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This became a defining moment in the hi-NRG genre and quickly became a distinct offshoot of disco that took over the night club scene.

“Nobody else in the world could have ever sung it,” Levine said. Seven million records were sold worldwide and “High Energy” continues to stream, with an impressive 15 million streams already recorded on Spotify alone.

Thomas’ four-octave vocal range stood out among the rest and her presence continued to impact the charts throughout her career.

Her soulful rendition of “Reflections,” originally sung by The Supremes, took the No. 18 spot on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1985. “How Many Hearts” climbed to No. 11 just one year later.

Levine revealed that Thomas had reached out to him “in love” in the months before her passing and informed him of her declining health. A final song was composed for the star, but she was too ill to proceed with recording it. Thomas’ daughter, YaYa Diamond, intends to record and release the track as a tribute to Thomas’ legacy, according to Levine’s statement. (RELATED: Legendary Country Singer Joe Bonsall Dead At 76)

Fans and loved ones have taken to social media to remember the beloved star.

Funeral details have not been publicly shared.