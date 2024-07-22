Legendary ‘Four Tops’ Singer Duke Fakir Dead At 88

Legendary singer and last surviving member of the Four Tops, Duke Fakir, died Monday at the age of 88.

Fakir’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his family and obtained by the Detroit Free Press. The talented entertainer reportedly died at his home in Detroit, from apparent heart failure.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year,” the Fakir family told the Detroit Free Press. “As the last living founding member of the iconic Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come.”

Fakir lent his talents to the legendary Motown group for seven decades, and had just retired earlier this year. He will forever live on through his music, as his signature smooth voice graces some of the most recognized Motown hits of our time.

Fakir first joined the Four Tops as a tenor, and complimented the baritone lead vocalist, Levi Stubbs, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The group went on to crank out a series of top hits, including, “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” as well as “Bernadette” and “It’s The Same Old Song.” Other hits include “Standing In The Shadows Of Love” and “When She Was My Girl.”

Fakir’s talents were integral to the band’s success. The Four Tops were honored with an induction by Stevie Wonder into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990..

The star was preceded in death by his longtime friends and groupmates Lawrence Payton, Obie Benson and Levi Stubbs. Fakir kept their memory alive by continuing to perform on the live stage right up until the close of 2023, his family told the Detroit Free Press.

Fans of all generations are paying tribute to Fakir on social media.

Funeral information has not been revealed.