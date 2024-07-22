‘This Is Crazy’: Fox News’ MacCallum Confronts Dem Rep Eric Swalwell On Biden’s Sudden Disappearance

Fox News host Martha MacCallum confronted Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday about President Joe Biden’s sudden disappearance.

Biden’s last public appearance was exiting Air Force One on Friday evening, two days before he officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. MacCallum asked the Democratic congressman to address the president’s current whereabouts, as his absence has alarmed the American people.

“Just for the American people, Eric, what should they think about all of this? That, I mean, a lot of people go, ‘This is crazy!’ Where is he?” MacCallum asked.

“Well, they should think that for the past 43 months, he hasn’t had any cabinet controversies,” Swalwell said.

‘This Is Crazy’: Fox’s MacCallum Confronts Dem Rep Eric Swalwell On Biden’s Sudden Disappearance pic.twitter.com/e9MlN2QnOC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

Swalwell then praised the president’s legislative record, suggesting he will leave behind a positive legacy for generations to come.

“Well, shouldn’t they hear from the president then?” MacCallum asked. (RELATED: Biden’s Lack Of Faith In Harris Reportedly Delayed Decision To Drop Out)

“And he’s going to speak to the American people. But again, his cabinet will show up at Kamala Harris’ acceptance of her nomination speech. Donald Trump wasn’t able to say that,” Swalwell said.

The president’s absence has raised alarm bells among citizens and prominent political figures, who have declared that his dropping out is proof he cannot sufficiently run the country.

Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office. She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history. Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these… — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024

The president heeded the calls of 36 congressional Democrats that urged him to withdraw from the race after his disastrous performance at the June 27 debate. Among these Democrats were California Rep. Adam Schiff, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris minutes after dropping out of the race, leading Harris’ newly launched campaign to raise $81 million in grassroots donations in the first 24 hours, according to Axios. Democrats have united behind the vice president with a surge of endorsements from prominent Democrats, including Swalwell, just weeks before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin.

The president tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening and quickly isolated himself at his private residence in Delaware.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.