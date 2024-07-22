Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon on Monday became incensed at Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during a hearing on the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

A 20-year-old named Thomas Michael Crooks was able to get within rifle range of Trump by climbing to the roof of a building near his rally, killing former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two rally attendees, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver. Fallon told Cheatle he reenacted Crooks’ assassination attempt and that it is a “miracle” the shooter failed to kill Trump. (RELATED: Authorities Reportedly Spotted Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Nearly 30 Minutes Before He Opened Fire)

WATCH:

‘Go Back To Guarding Doritos’: GOP Rep Goes Ballistic On Secret Service Director For ‘Shameful’ Answers pic.twitter.com/wdgXC82cbC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“I have never had any long gun training in my life. I own an AR-15 and last time I shot it, I shot it one time my whole life, it was six years ago,” Fallon said. “That is until Saturday where we recreated the events in Savoy, Texas. We recreated what happened in Butler. I was lying prone on a sloped roof at 130 yards at 6:30 at night. And I knew that he had a scope, I didn’t know what kind, red dot or magnified. So I shot eight rounds from both. You know what the result was?”

“Fifteen out of 16 kill shots!” Fallon shouted. “And the one I missed would’ve hit the president’s ear. That’s a 94% success rate. And that shooter was a better shot than me. It is a miracle President Trump wasn’t killed. Corey Comperatore’s life is over because that damn shooter made it on the roof and it wasn’t the roof that was dangerous, it was the nut job on top of the roof. You know what else is dangerous? I believe your horrifying ineptitude and your lack of skilled leadership is a disgrace. Your obfuscating today is shameful.”

Cheatle was previously the senior director of Global Security at PepsiCo. where her duty was to secure its North America facilities, according to her biography on the Secret Service website.

“You should be fired immediately and go back to guarding Doritos,” Fallon told Cheatle.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan confronted Cheatle about her answers to “basic questions” during the hearing surrounding the assassination attempt.

“I don’t think you’ve answered one question from the chairman, the ranking member or me,” Jordan said. “We’ve got a lot of people asking, we’ll see if your record improves, but right now you haven’t answered, I don’t think, any questions.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.