Packers’ Jordan Love Skipping Out On Training Camp Until New Contract Gets Done, GM Says Deal Is ‘Close’

We got a little bit of drama going on in Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers training camp began Monday, but the problem is, they didn’t have the centerpiece of their franchise: superstar quarterback Jordan Love.

Brian Gutekunst, the general manager of Green Bay, spoke to the media and said that Love’s representatives let him know that he would be skipping out on training camp until a new contract gets done. (RELATED: Browns’ Deshaun Watson Promises High School Football Team Super Bowl Rings After They Give Him Championship Jewelry)

With that being said, Gutekunst feels that a new deal is “close.”

“These are big deals, they take time,” said Gutekunst, per Packers Wire. “Until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing.”

Matt LaFleur, the head coach of the Packers, stated that Love would be present at practice, but is sitting out the process for now.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said QB Jordan Love will not practice until the two sides can get done the contract extension that they’ve been working on. pic.twitter.com/OiSzNL7I17 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2024

Jordan Love not practicing but was all smiles walking out with Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Welcome to #PackersCamp Practice No. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/odMRSpPOub — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 22, 2024

The fact that he’s still at practice, still hanging out with the head coach like nothing is going on, walking on the field with the rest of the team, a deal is obviously going to get done. And we’ve already mentioned how Green Bay‘s general manager is saying that both sides are close.

Nothing to see here, folks. Nothing to see.