Heavyweight Left-Wing Donors Back Kamala Harris

A deep-pocketed group of progressive donors has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Democracy Alliance, a club of major left-of-center donors, voted Sunday to endorse Harris in the upcoming election, according to the NYT. Members of the organization, who join a growing coalition of wealthy donors throwing their support behind Harris, have steered more than $2 billion to liberal campaigns and organizations over the past twenty years.

“We are 100 percent all in and ready to deliver,” Democracy Alliance president Pamela Shifman said in a statement, according to the NYT. “We’re going to win.” (RELATED: Here’s What Could Happen To Biden’s Nearly $100 Million Campaign War Chest)

Democracy Alliance was not founded to disburse money itself, but rather to serve as a forum for wealthy liberal donors to coordinate their spending, according to The Nation. Early in the group’s history, prospective members were required to pay a $25,000 entry fee to join the club, an additional $30,000 in annual dues and to donate a minimum of $200,000 a year to causes endorsed by Democracy Alliance.

The organization’s website touts that it brings high-net worth individuals together with labor unions, activists, nonprofits and elected officials to “coordinate, strategize and win.” Democracy Alliance claims to have steered funds toward winning “critical governorships across the midwest” during the 2022 midterm elections.

“Together, we’re working not only to save our democracy, but to build it into the just, multiracial, feminist democracy we deserve,” the group’s website reads.

Harris got more good news earlier Monday when Abigail Disney, the Disney heiress who had threatened to withhold donations from Democrats unless President Joe Biden was removed from the ticket, announced she would donate to the Harris campaign and hold a fundraiser for the vice president, the NYT reported. Susie Tompkins Buell, a major donor based in California who supported Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, will also hold a fundraiser for her.

Ron Conway, an influential liberal donor from Silicon Valley, has also committed to backing Harris, according to the NYT. “The tech community must come together to defeat Donald Trump and save our democracy by uniting behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Conway said in a statement, according to the NYT.

Harris raised over $81 million in the 24 hours following Biden’s announcement that he would not be seeking reelection, The Associated Press reported.

Former Federal Election Commission (FEC) lawyer Saurav Ghosh told Reuters last week that Biden’s remaining campaign cash, about $96 million as of June 30, should be able to go to Harris without issue. FEC Chairman Sean Cooksey, however, says that “it’s really complicated” and expects conservatives to challenge Harris’ attempts to tap into the campaign cash.

As of Monday, more than 1,000 delegates have said they plan to support Harris at the Democratic National Convention in August, more than half the total she needs to secure the nomination, according to the AP.

Democracy Alliance did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

