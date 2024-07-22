‘They Hijacked Democracy’: Dave Portnoy Fires Off Scorching Anti-Kamala Rant

Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy delivered a scathing rant against Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party’s efforts to “hijack” democracy in a video he posted to Twitter on Monday.

“I fucking hate the left. I fucking hate the extreme left. And they are reminding me why I cannot vote for them, and I cannot vote for Kamala,” Portnoy declared.

I feel like I’m taking crazy pills when the left keep calling Trump a threat to Democracy when the Dems didn’t let their own party vote for their candidate. It’s insane!!!! #sticktopizza pic.twitter.com/a75kNU6Baa — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 22, 2024

“It’s not even that they’re trotting out Kamala now and they whacked Joe Biden just like I said they were gonna. They trot him out for the debate. The fact that they’ve hid for years that he was a head of lettuce from the American public,” he railed. (RELATED: Barstool Sports Founder Reveals He Had Cancer Scare)

“It’s not that they go and say ‘hey, all these videos that the American people see of Joe Biden literally having a dementia moment and being out of it — deep fakes, not real.’ And then they just reverse course and literally force him to resign by threats. Who knows what they said to him behind doors or what package they came up with. Pelosi, Obama, Clooney — all pushing this old man down a flight of stairs. Forget all that, they did it, fine. They hijacked Democracy. No other way to say it,” Portnoy ranted.

“You know, Kamala, newsflash, ran for President in 2020. You know how many votes she got? Zero! Zero! She was so disliked, and such a bad candidate, she didn’t make it to the first fucking primary! And I guess she’s never gonna have to get a real vote, because she’s been handpicked on purpose by the people who have been running Joe for the last two or three years,” he added, noting the process is “disgusting, it’s a hijacking of Democracy.”

Portnoy, who in previous rants pointed to the absurdity of Biden allies ignoring his mental state, also mocked Hollywood producer Rob Reiner and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their hypocrisy too.

“The Democrats and the left — the way they shit on our face and tell us it’s 80 and sunny is so infuriating. Just admit you hijacked Democracy. Just admit, you don’t care if fucking Mussolini or a head of lettuce is running against Trump. You hate him so much you’re willing to trample on Democracy, steal the vote from the American public. The most supposedly important right an American has, the right to vote. You have stolen it from the Democratic Party.”