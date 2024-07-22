Hollywood Donors Jump On Kamala’s Bandwagon As Biden Bails

Top Hollywood donors were writing checks supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s potential nomination to Democratic presidential candidate within hours of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

Biden announced Sunday afternoon that he would no longer be seeking reelection in 2024 and endorsed Harris’s sudden candidacy to replace him as the Democratic candidate. Within what appears to be hours, top Hollywood donors were jumping on the Harris train, according to Deadline.

“I’m more excited and motivated than I’ve been in months, and everyone I talk to tells me the same,” a long-time donor told the outlet. “It looks like it is going to be Harris, and that’s great — everybody knows her, likes her.”

“It’s a whole new ballgame, but we are in it to win it,” an agency executive and Democrat donor said following Sunday’s announcement. “My phone lit up right away, so many people telling me they were going to double down with their donations,” said another big Biden backer. (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats)

Former HBO executive and U.S. ambassador to Spain, James Costos, who is a huge Biden supporter, also stood fast with the decision. “I’m honored to have stood with them on this journey thus far, and I’m thankful for everyone who rallied to support them when we called in 2020 and throughout this election cycle,” Costos said. “The mission remains the same: winning the White House. From all the calls I’ve had today with supporters and donors, we are all ready to hit the ground running next week with renewed energy and commitment.”

But not everyone feels quite the same.

“We need to take a breath, make sure we have the right candidate, not the obvious one,” another donor told Deadline, who allegedly has “deep pockets.” An insider argued that Biden is “doing exactly to the party what Obama stupidly did in 2016, forcing on us a weak and unpopular candidate.”

Harris is not the Democratic nominee at the time of writing. Most notably, former President Barack Obama has not endorsed her candidacy.