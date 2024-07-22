Hunter Biden Drops Fox News Lawsuit

Hunter Biden dropped his lawsuit against Fox News on Sunday hours after his father, President Joe Biden, announced his decision to stop his re-election campaign, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Fox in late June for damages pursuant to their Fox Nation program “The Trial Of Hunter Biden.” The same day Joe Biden announced he was pulling out of the 2024 election, Hunter Biden’s legal team submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Hunter Biden drops his lawsuit against Fox News hours after his dad drops out of the election pic.twitter.com/IhsUu3gGcs — Rob (@RobMcGravytrain) July 22, 2024

Biden accused the network of causing him “severe emotional distress, humiliation, and mental anguish” in airing the program, which was a six-part mockumentary series detailing a hypothetical trial for the President’s son. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Latest Legal Allegation Could Be ‘Very Bad’ For American Journalism, Analysts Say)

Biden’s legal team threatened suit in April, asking Fox to remove the series from their platforms. Fox ultimately complied and removed the series from their Fox Nation streaming platform. Hunter Biden followed through with the lawsuit anyway.

“This entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of merit,” Fox said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller. “The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024. The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon. Consistent with the First Amendment, FOX News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden’s own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court.”

Besides claiming emotional distress, Biden’s complaint also alleged that Fox unlawfully published nude images of him, images which Biden’s legal team claimed were “hacked, stolen and/or manipulated.”

Despite this claim, numerous law enforcement agencies and media outlets confirmed the authenticity of the laptop and its contents. In 2020, the Daily Caller News Foundation authenticated an email from the laptop.