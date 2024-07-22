Commentators Who Say Trump Is ‘Changed Man’ After Shooting Should Face ‘Lifetime Ban,’ James Carville Says

Democratic strategist James Carville attacked commentators Monday who say that former President Donald Trump has “changed” after the recent attempt on his life, asserting that these people should face a “lifetime ban from being on anything.”

NBC’s Katy Tur and Chuck Todd on Tuesday were struck by Trump’s “different” demeanor at the Republican National Convention (RNC) shortly following the assassination attempt. Carville on “The Bulwark Podcast” said suggesting Trump has “changed” indicates “a breathtaking ignorance” of human nature and Trump in particular, and further asserted that people who say it should no longer have a public platform. (RELATED: ‘The Luckiest Motherf*cker’: Bill Maher Says It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ Who Dems Run After Trump Assassination Attempt)

“My favorite is the Van Joneses and even the Dan Abrams, both of whom I like … talking about how Trump’s a changed man. What in the fuck are you — if anybody says that, there should be a lifetime ban from being on anything, okay? I mean, that is just a breathtaking ignorance of what people are like, and particularly Donald Trump,” Carville said. “I love that. ‘He was a changed man, I tell you what … he’s found God.’ Yeah, right. Sure. Absolutely.”

A bandaged Trump made his first public appearance since getting shot in the ear at the RNC, seeming emotional and receiving an enormous applause.

“I’ve never seen him with that look on his face,” Tur said. “I’ve never seen him walk into a room and look overwhelmed in that way. It almost seemed emotional. Can we honestly ask whether a brush with death has changed him?”

“You know, you weren’t the only one,” Todd responded. “We all were noticing this and I think we all had different conversations of going, ‘Boy, that just looks like a different Trump.’ You know, he’s a human being. I think sometimes we so cover these presidential candidates as caricatures we forget there’s a human being here.”

Carville on Thursday criticized the belief of some Trump’s supporters that “God is protecting him” after he survived the assassination attempt.

“So I’ve talked on this show many times, and I thought that Trump was viewed by his supporters as a theological figure, not a secular figure. And of course, him being within an inch of having his head blown off is, to them, further proof that they were right, that God is protecting him,” Carville said. “He sent him … Do I think it’s all horseshit? Of course … Do I think it’s a perversion of everything that you can think of? Yes. Of course … but to them, this is just further proof that he was sent here by God.”

