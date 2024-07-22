Moby Grape Guitarist Jerry Miller Dead At Age 81

Highly respected guitarist and Moby Grape member, Jerry Miller, died Saturday in Tacoma, Washington, at the age of 81.

The talented entertainer was called “the greatest guitar player in the world” by none other than legendary guitarist Eric Clapton and was ranked among the greatest 100 guitarists of all-time by Rolling Stone, according to Variety. He was a beloved, founding member of Moby Grape. Miller’s cause of death has not been publicly shared.

RIP the great Jerry Miller of Moby Grape pic.twitter.com/VHIzrB6IZL — Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) July 21, 2024

Notice of Miller’s death was posted on the Moby Grape Facebook page.

“Sadly, Jerry Miller passed away last night,” the post said. “Jo and the family are asking for everyone to please give them some privacy and respect, and Jo asked that people cease phone calls for the time being. Thank you.”

Miller began performing in the 1950s and played an integral role in forming Moby Grape in 1966, according to Variety.

Jerry Miller, Moby Grape Guitarist, Dies at 81 Jerry Miller, the influential guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Moby Grape, has passed away at the age of 81. Known for his exceptional guitar skills, Miller was widely respected in the music industry, with notable figures… pic.twitter.com/kBjc970Ix3 — Psychedelic Jukebox (@60sPsychJukebox) July 22, 2024

He then went on to form The Rhythm Dukes and saw great success by performing as a solo artist.

With a passion for music and dedication to his craft, he became an entertainment staple.

A text from Miller’s wife, Jo, captured the essence of his spirit, and was shared to the Moby Group fan page on Facebook.

“Everybody flood the ether with Jerry Miller’s music. Play it all day long for me and him. And thank you all so much,” the note read.

Miller’s guitar skills were recognized by many greats in the music industry. He was admired by Stephen Stills, David Crosby and Taj Mahal, and praised by the likes of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, who covered Moby Grape songs at their first rehearsal, according to Variety.

Fans and loved ones continue to pay tribute to the star on social media. (RELATED: Legendary ‘Four Tops’ Singer Duke Fakir Dead At 88)

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly shared.