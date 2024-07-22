LSU’s Javien Toviano Arrested, Suspended By Tigers For Alleged Video Voyeurism: REPORT

Javien Toviano, a rising sophomore cornerback for the LSU Tigers, gave himself up to police Sunday after getting hit with felony video voyeurism charges, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office per the Associated Press.

The 19-year-old Toviano, originally from Arlington, Texas, allegedly recorded him and his girlfriend having sex without her consent, via the arrest warrant per AP. Speaking to detectives, the woman claimed that she located footage of the two on Toviano’s iPad that were caught on video using a camera that was built into a clock that was placed close to the bed, according to a report from The Times-Piscayne/The New Orleans Advocate.

Toviano’s girlfriend told detectives that the LSU cornerback recorded their past sexual encounters and that she didn’t provide consent. She also claims that she’s previously told him that she didn’t want to be recorded on film having sex, per the Associated Press.

#LSU starting DB Javien Toviano was arrested for video voyeurism. Toviano turned himself into the sheriffs office for one count of video Voyeurism. He was secretly recording sexual intercourse with a clock camera. Toviano has been suspended from all team activities. pic.twitter.com/31cyaYj5xE — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) July 21, 2024

When interviewed by authorities, Toviano admitted that he secretly recorded them having sex with a hidden camera, according to the arrest warrant via the AP.

LSU issued a statement that Toviano “has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies,” per the outlet. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know What You’re Good At’: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Hilariously Rips Paul Finebaum To Shreds On Live National TV)

“We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process.”