Violent Melee Breaks Out At Dodgers Vs. Red Sox After Fan Pours Beer On Woman

A heated brawl erupted among several fans during Sunday night’s Dodgers vs. Red Sox game at Dodger Stadium, following an incident where a man reportedly poured his beer on a woman, according to TMZ. The altercation began after a verbal exchange escalated between a woman wearing a pink hat and a man in a grey shirt along the third-base line.

The situation intensified when the woman appeared to pour something on the man, who retaliated by dumping his entire beverage on her face, as seen on the footage captured by other spectators, the outlet reported. This act triggered a chaotic scene as multiple people became involved, exchanging punches while stadium security attempted to intervene. (RELATED: Dodgers Bat Boy (And Superhero) Saves Shohei Ohtani With Unbelievable Catch Of Foul Ball That Was Firing Right At Him)

The commotion caught the attention of players, including Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez, who were seen looking towards the stands as the fight unfolded, according to TMZ. The brawl lasted for several seconds before eventually calming down. It remains unclear whether any of the involved parties were arrested or ejected from the stadium. The incident marred an otherwise exciting game, drawing attention away from the field and onto the disruptive behavior in the stands.