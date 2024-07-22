Starring Mel Gibson, ‘Monster Summer’ Looks Like The Next Cult Classic Kids Film

The trailer for “Monster Summer” dropped Saturday, and it looks like the next cult classic kids horror flick.

Step aside “Stranger Things.” We want a “Monster Summer” with Mel Gibson in Martha’s Vineyard, which is probably the weirdest sentence I’ve written in a hot minute. I’m of course talking about the upcoming movie from director David Henrie, starring Gibson and a slew of new young faces to the acting world, set in the ultra-wealthy seaside town,

The synopsis of “Monster Summer” describes a “mysterious force” that disrupts the “big summer fun” for the main characters (played by Mason Thames, Abby James Witherspoon and Julian Lerner). The lead character, Noah, “and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.”

The police detective? Mr. Gibson himself!

I feel like Gibson is about to make one of the biggest comebacks in entertainment history. In 2023, he revealed his casting in the John Wick Universe. This came shortly after his movie “Hot Seat,” which didn’t seem to do much in terms of Hollywood numbers, but was certainly emblematic of Gibson’s outrageous acting talent.

I also happened to rewatch the movie “Signs” this past weekend, and forgot what a beautiful movie it really is. If you take out the alien invasion aspect, you’re left with a deeply Christian movie that is scary, heartfelt, funny, tear-jerking, and extremely pro-America. Gibson absolutely killed it as the movie’s lead. (RELATED: Step Aside ‘Tiger King,’ HBO’s Newest Doc ‘Telemarketers’ Will Become A Cult Phenomenon)

Here’s hoping that “Monster Summer” brings the same range of emotion while also being an excellent story. The trailer is certainly scary, funny, and seemingly family-orientated.

The movie drops on October 4, and could be a go-to for all families this Halloween season.