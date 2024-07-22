‘Morning Joe’ Guest Claims Trump Displays ‘Serious Signs Of Unfitness’ Due To Age

A former Obama administration official claimed former President Donald Trump showed “serious signs” of lacking the capacity to be President during a Monday MSNBC appearance following President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid.

Biden said he would not accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in a Sunday afternoon post on X, then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination to replace him in the 2024 election against Trump in a follow-up post. David Plouffe, who served as a senior advisor to then-President Barack Obama, argued that Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday was one of the signs that age was having an effect on the former president. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

“Let’s not forget, the biggest issue in this campaign was Joe Biden’s age. If Donald Trump gets elected, he’ll be older than Joe Biden on inauguration day,” Plouffe said on “Morning Joe.” “This guy is showing serious signs of unfitness, yes, in terms of character and the positions he holds, but in terms of his decline. He is really, really having trouble reading the teleprompter. He – obviously, the RNC speech was bad in tone, but he couldn’t follow instructions there. This should give us great pause.”

Trump survived an assassination attempt during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The would-be assassin slightly wounded Trump, killed former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and seriously injured two other attendees.

Trump’s 92-minute acceptance speech was the longest ever at a Republican convention. Two days later, Trump held a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he also spoke for an extended period of time.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as a White House physician to Trump and former President Barack Obama, sent out a letter Saturday regarding Trump’s condition.

“In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon,” Jackson wrote, while noting that Trump had a CT scan after the shooting and stating that the former president could undergo a “comprehensive hearing exam” in the future.

